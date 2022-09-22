Lone rain chance overshadowed by settling of comfortable pattern

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Thursday’s cold front plus another cold front Sunday puts us well on track to more fall-themed temperatures. Highs drop into the mid to low 80s for the next week or so.

FRIDAY: A high in the low 80s presents another fall treat for us off the back of Thursday’s sold front. Lows bottom out in an even nicer upper 50s range, sparking the breaking out of a sweater for some.