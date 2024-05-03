Long Blue Line tradition: Grads take part in Mag Chain ceremony

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On a campus known for its traditions, students were taking part in one last tradition before graduation.

Graduates at Mississippi University for Women came together as a single group one last time to take part in the Magnolia Chain Ceremony.

Mag Chain dates back to the late 1800s on the Columbus campus, and it serves as a bridge between student life and a future as an alum of The W.

With graduates going their separate ways, it gives them a lasting link with their classmates.

“And this is something that we think connects all of our students to ‘The Long Blue Line’ and those women and men that have come before them. And, so what we do, we have the chain of magnolias. It is a live magnolia, and the leaves represent strength, and the blossoms represent prosperity, and each of those students is able to take one of those blossoms as they move on to the next stage of their life,” said Jessica Harpole, VP of Student Affairs at MUW.

The W capped things off with two graduation ceremonies on Friday afternoon.

