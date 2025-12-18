Long-serving Democrat faces new challenger as active U.S. Representative

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s longest-serving, active U.S. Representative, and only Congressional Democrat, is facing a challenge from within his own party.

The Associated Press is reporting that 33-year-old antitrust lawyer Evan Turnage will challenge Representative Bennie Thompson in next year’s Democratic Primary for Mississippi’s Second Congressional District seat.

Turnage was raised in Jackson and Cleveland and is a graduate of Yale Law School.

He has already built an impressive resume.

He served as Former Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s chief counsel and as senior counsel to Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Turnage has said that he will focus on creating economic opportunity and political reform

Thompson, the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, has represented the Second District since 1993, when former Representative Mike Espy was named Secretary of Agriculture.

The District covers much of the Delta and the Jackson Metro Area. It also includes Montgomery, Carroll, Grenada, and Yalobusha Counties.

