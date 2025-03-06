Long-time educator planning retirement from Oak Hill Academy

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A long-time educator is retiring from Oak Hill Academy.

Cathy Davis announced on social media that she would be passing the torch as Head of School for the Raiders.

Davis has been leading the private school for the past 10 years.

In her post, she mentioned navigating challenges like Covid-19 as well as celebrating the success of the school and creating an environment for children to grow and succeed.

The Board of Trustees has selected Coach Phil Ferguson to be Davis’ successor.

Davis will be officially retiring in June.

