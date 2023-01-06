Longtime Clay County businessman, George Bryan, has died

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Longtime businessman and Clay County entrepreneur George Bryan has died.

He had reportedly been sick and died this morning from natural causes.

Bryan was president of Bryan Foods and later Chief Executive Officer for Sara Lee Foods.

He also founded Old Waverly Golf Club.

The West Point native was active in many area organizations, charities, and economic development.

