Longtime Columbus resident announces he’s running for mayor

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Local Realtor Bill Strauss announced he is running for Mayor of Columbus in the upcoming 2025 election.

He announced his candidacy at the Leadership Plaza in downtown Columbus.

There was live music food, and an opportunity to learn about his vision for the city.

“You know I feel like we need to bring the city together,” Strauss said. “We need to bring the citizens together. We can do a lot better job I think than what we have done in the past and that’s my goal you know to make it a safer city, a cleaner city and we want to always work hard to keep improving our education system.”

Strauss said he has lived in Columbus for over 40 years.

