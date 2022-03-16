Longtime Educator named to CMSD Board

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees will have a new face at the table.

But she’s no stranger to Columbus classrooms.

The Columbus City Council voted 4 to 2 to appoint Dr. Cynthia Brown to replace Jason Spears on the board.

Spears term expires this month.

Spears had indicated early on that he might not seek reappointment, but decided to apply for another term.

Along with Dr. Brown, 2 other applicants came forward, J’Marcus Brooks and Victor Salter, a school safety officer in the district with children in the city schools.

Dr. Cynthia Brown is a career educator with a doctorate in education leadership, who spent most of her career in the District serving as a teacher and principal.