Longtime Lowndes County lawman set to retire May 31

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A long-time Lowndes County lawman is retiring.

Anthony Nelson’s official last day will be May 31.

He was first hired at CPD back in 2016 as a narcotics officer.

Right now, he is the Captain of the patrol unit.

Nelson also ran the county juvenile detention center before joining the Columbus police.

There are two other captains in the police department.

Nelson’s replacement has not been announced.

