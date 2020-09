MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The longtime Macon Municipal Court Clerk is accused of taking money.

- Advertisement -

Yolanda Atkins is charged with embezzlement.

The State Auditor’s office confirms Atkins was indicted by a Noxubee County grand jury.

In court documents, prosecutors allege Atkins took in the time frame of January 2018 to July 2019.

She’s accused of taking less than five thousand dollars from the municipal court.

Atkins turned herself into the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office.