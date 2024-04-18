Longtime north Mississippi judge retires

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A longtime north Mississippi judge is retiring.

Judge Jim Greenlee, of Oxford, is stepping down from the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

He was appointed to the position in January 2016 and then won re-election twice.

The Panola County native served in the U.S. Navy and commanded a Reserve Naval Intelligence Service unit.

He was also a U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Greenlee’s last day will be June 30.

Governor Tate Reeves will appoint someone to the position. A special election is expected in November 2026.

