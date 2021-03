STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — After 19 years, Starkville boys basketball head coach Greg Carter is leaving the Yellowjackets.

Carter will become the new Athletic Director for the Hattiesburg Public School District. The news first reported by Robbie Faulk of the Starkville Daily News.

During his time at the helm, Carter led Starkville to four state championship victories.