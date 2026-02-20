Scattered Storms For This Afternoon And Tonight!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and storms look to return as we head into the afternoon and overnight hours. Temperatures drop as we head into next week.

FRIDAY: A stationary front located in central and southern Mississippi will begin to move north as we head towards noon, bringing back scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will remain in play for much of the night, before our main storm system moves off to the east into Alabama and Georgia, dropping off rain chances as you wake up Saturday morning. Lows dropping down to the low 50s.

WINTER TEMPS RETURN: Following the passage of our storm system on Saturday, temperatures will look to drop big time. Starting on Saturday night lows will drop back into the mid 30s. For Sunday, highs will only reach the low 50s which is 10 degrees below our average high of 63 for mid to late February!