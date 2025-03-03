Looking ahead to Tuesday’s windy, stormy potential

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Quiet weather continues Monday before a strong system Tuesday brings potential for high winds to the area.

MONDAY: Expect a mix of sun & clouds for the afternoon as temperatures make their way into the middle and possibly upper 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds will continue with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Expect a southeast breeze to begin increasing closer to daybreak.

TUESDAY: The day to watch! We’ll likely see some sun through the day with highs reaching the lower 70s for most. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts will also be likely all day, with southeast wind gusts up to 35-45 mph expected. Secure any outdoor items!

STORM POTENTIAL: A line of showers and embedded storms is expected to move through the region between 4-8 PM Tuesday. While wind shear will be more than supportive of severe weather, low-level moisture and instability will be lacking. Still, a sliver of “favorable” alignment of ingredients will bring the risk of damaging wind gusts of 50+ mph to most of the region, along with the chance at a spin-up tornado. Most of the action will be east of the WCBI viewing area after 8 PM.

REST OF WEEK: Gradual clearing is expected mid-week as cooler air makes a return. Highs will drop into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday with morning lows in the 30s.