Looking for a job? Here are the best U.S. cities to find openings.

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that, although large U.S. metros continue to offer ample job opportunities, job-seekers don’t necessarily need to head to the very biggest cities to find work.

Take Pittsburgh. With a population of roughly 308,000, the former steel hub offers the most per capita job openings of any metro area in the country, according to a recent study from WalletHub that compared the employment landscape in 182 U.S. metros.

Although traditional industries like manufacturing and construction remain important contributors to Pittsburgh’s economy, other sectors are also growing fast — education and health services now employ close to 280,000 workers in the region, labor data shows.

Other smaller cities with substantial job openings include Columbia, South Carolina, Orlando, Florida, and Richmond, Virginia, WalletHub found.

“Beyond sheer availability, these cities also offer strong employment protections, access to top-rated employers, and abundant work-share or internship opportunities that support employees at different stages of their careers,” Chip Lupo, a writer and analyst at WalletHub, told CBS News in an email. “While starting salaries and industry variety aren’t always the highest, the combination of opportunity, stability and quality of work makes these markets particularly appealing for anyone looking to make a career move.”

To determine which cities have the most job opportunities relative to their population, WalletHub calculated the number of openings relative to the size of their labor force, while also factoring in the local unemployment rate.

The analysis underscores that while Americans may be attracted to the grandeur of larger cities, midsized metro areas have much to offer on the job front, while also offering a lower cost of living. In Pittsburgh, for example, housing is 7.2% less expensive than the national average, according to apartments.com.

Cities with the most job openings per capita

1. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2. Columbia, South Carolina

3. Orlando, Florida

4. St. Louis, Missouri

5. Richmond, Virginia

Cities with the fewest job openings per capita

175. Glendale, California

176. Santa Clarita, California

177. North Las Vegas, Nevada

178. Stockton, California

179. Detroit, Michigan

WalletHub’s study includes a more comprehensive analysis that ranks 182 cities based on 31 key metrics that also include factors like average commute time, safety and family friendliness.

At the top of WalletHub’s overall list is Scottsdale, Arizona. The personal finance firm gave the city high marks for its low unemployment rate and high median household income ($101,000). The city also scored points for its high quality of life and low crime rates.

