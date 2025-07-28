Lost wallet in Tupelo lands a man behind bars for grand larceny

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A lost wallet in Tupelo has one man facing charges and needing bail money.

On June 26, officers responded to 2290 West Main Street, Dodge’s about Grand Larceny.

The victim told police that they had lost their wallet while at Dodge’s.

When the wallet was turned in, it was allegedly missing large sums of money and medical cards.

On July 23, police arrested Terry Roberts and charged him with one count of Grand Larceny.

His bond was set at $5,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.