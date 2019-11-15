Lots of Sunshine This Weekend

TODAY: Look for a day filled with bright sunshine with north breezes 5-15 mph. This will allow temperatures to climb into the low 50s in the region. Friday Night football will be clear but cold with temperatures in the 30s.

TONIGHT: Under a clear sky, expect temperatures to drop into the 20s with light north winds under 8 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Look for lots of sunshine and a few clouds Saturday, with more clouds building in by Sunday. Highs are in the mid to upper 50s with lows at night down in the 30s. A cold front approaches Sunday, but there isn’t enough moisture to produce any real showers in the area. We won’t rule out a sprinkle somewhere but it seems unlikely now.

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY: A weak clipper system could pass through the area bringing an isolated shower by Monday, but with a lack of moisture available we’ll anticipate it staying dry. Highs are in the low 60s with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with each day being a tad warmer than the previous one. We’re in the middle 60s by Wednesday!

THURSDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: There are some signals that we may get a system to wind up and clear through the region sometime heading into next weekend. Details remain uncertain but it may very well bring us a chance for heavy rain again into the region. We’ll keep you advised.

