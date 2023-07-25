Lottery Announces Early Release of August Scratch Games

$820 million Mega Millions jackpot* up for grabs in tonight’s drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – In anticipation of a potential UPS work stoppage, Mississippi Lottery’s newest August scratch-off games, the Heavy Metal Family, will begin rolling into retailers on Wednesday, July 26, ahead of the previously scheduled August 1 launch date.

$2—Bronze 7s: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.88. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Silver 7s: Approximate overall odds are1:4.21. Win up to $100,000.

$10—Gold 7s: Approximate overall odds are 1:3.94. Win up to $200,000.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions is up to an estimated $820 million with an estimated cash value of $422 million. The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball® drawing is an estimated $41 million with an estimated cash value of $21.2 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $60,000 for tonight’s drawing.

Summer of Fun 2023

The Summer of Fun promotion is still going strong, with the tenth of 15 drawings occurring yesterday, Monday, July 24. The top prize winner of $15,000 is from Jackson, the second prize winner of $8,000 is from Tuscaloosa, Ala., the third prize winner of $4,000 is from Mobile, Ala., and the fourth prize winner of a Yeti Cooler is from Corinth. The next drawing is on Monday, July 31. Entry forms may be accessed by scanning Summer of Fun QR codes at lottery play centers, lottery retailer in-store checkout screens, or in Mississippi Lottery TV commercials. Lottery Insiders will receive access to a special entry link by email each week. Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here. Read the complete rules here.

