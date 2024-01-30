Lottery Announces February Scratch-Off Games

Cash promotion Green for Spring first drawing next week

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Lottery unveils a new $20 ticket – 200X Cash Blitz – at retailers across the state beginning Tuesday, Feb. 6., along with two more exciting scratch-off games.

The 200X Cash Blitz ticket, with approximate overall odds of 1:4.66, features a top prize of $500,000. It will be the seventh $20 scratch-off game from the Mississippi Lottery. Like the other tickets at that price level, it’s bound to become a player favorite, as it offers players a chance to multiply their prizes by up to 200 times, and prizes start at $40. The 200X Cash Blitz ticket is the big game in the Cash Blitz family, with 100X Cash Blitz, 50X Cash Blitz, and 20X Cash Blitz scheduled to arrive in March.

The February game release also includes the $5 Ca$hTastic game. It has two ways to win, with approximate overall odds of 1:4.05 and a top prize of $100,000. Also, the $2 Triple Play game introduces a fun, new play style, with approximate overall odds of 1:4.69 and a top prize of $20,000.

Green for Spring

Starting Feb. 5, 2024’s Green for Spring promotion includes eight weekly drawings. Entry forms are available through a special link sent to Mississippi Insiders or by scanning QR codes at play centers, ESMM screens, and TV. The promotion will award three random winners in each of the first seven drawings with prizes of $15,000 top prize; $10,000 second prize and $5,000 third prize. The final drawing occurs March 25 when 10 winners will be awarded $500 each. Visit mslottery.com/promos for more details.

