Lottery players cashing in on local lottery for a chance to win

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Some area lottery players are cashing in to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Five lucky players are splitting just over $700,000 in the Mississippi Lottery Second Chance Promotional Drawings.

There were three $200,000 winners from the viewing area.

A Saltillo player won on a $10 Win it All scratch-off. In Aberdeen, another player won on a $10 Hamilton ticket, and an Amory player cashed in on the $10 100 X Cash Blitz.

A Starkville player turned a $5 Money Maker into some “real” money at 100 grand.

And a Blue Springs player made his $1 Winner Winner Chicken Dinner ticket live up to its name by winning 5 thousand dollars.

And if that all seems like small change to you, the Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $575 million.

You can see that and the Powerball drawings on WCBI at 10 pm.

