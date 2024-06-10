Lottery Sends More than $9.4 Million to State

Education Enhancement Fund up to $35.9 million from May transfer

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Lottery’s May transfer of $9,415,899.75 – all going to the state’s Education Enhancement Fund (EEF) – brings the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2024 to the state to $115,999,429.76.

Each fiscal year, the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to roads and bridges, with any proceeds more than $80 million going to the EEF. Having reached the $80 million required for roads and bridges in February, the EEF has received a total of $35,999,429.76 for Fiscal Year 2024. It will continue to receive the entirety of the Lottery transfer to the state through the June transfer, marking the end of Fiscal Year 2024.

The EEF, which also receives other state money, is used for early learning collaboratives, early learning collaborative coaches, math coaches, the Teacher Supply Fund, upgrading the Mississippi Student Information System, and career and technical education grants.

All numbers contingent on financial audit.

