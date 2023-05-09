Lottery Sends More Than $9.4 Million to State

April transfer brings Education Enhancement Fund to $23.9 million

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – With the Mississippi Lottery’s April transfer of $9,468,797.67, the total fiscal year-to-date transfer to the state reached $103,988,911.75.

As the Lottery Law stipulates, the first $80 million in net proceeds in each fiscal year goes to roads and bridges, while all funds over that amount go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

The Education Enhancement Fund for the Fiscal Year has received a total of $23,988,911.75.

All numbers are contingent on financial audit.

