Lottery’s In-State Game Reaches New Record

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot now an estimated $795,000

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The elusive Mississippi Match 5 jackpot continues to set records and has reached an estimated $795,000 for the drawing tomorrow night, Saturday, Feb. 4.

Unprecedented sales and no jackpot winners have continued to push the jackpot amount higher.

Saturday’s drawing is the 24th roll for the current jackpot. The jackpot was last won on Dec. 10, 2022, for $55,000. The jackpot will grow until at least one ticket matches all five numbers.

“This is phenomenal,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Jeff Hewitt. “Players have been enjoying this game so much. Seeing that excitement swell has pushed the jackpot to record amounts. Remember, though, it only takes one ticket matching all five numbers to win.”

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Saturday, Feb. 4, Powerball® drawing is an estimated $700 million, with an estimated cash value of $375.7 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $10.6 million.

New Games

Three new scratch-off games will be available in Mississippi retailers starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, including a new $20 game featuring a top of $500,000.

$2—Money Multiplier: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.87. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Lady Luck: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.15. Win up to $100,000.

$20—Triple Diamond Payout: Approximate overall odds are 1:3.92. Win up to $500,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter