Louis Vuitton designer calls Trump “a joke” after visit

A top Louis Vuitton designer called President Trump “a total joke” and accused him of homophobia after the president toured a new Louis Vuitton facility in Texas. Before his rally in Dallas Thursday, Mr. Trump attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new workshop in Alvarado, Texas, where the luxury brand will manufacture leather goods like handbags. The president praised the company for bringing nearly 500 new jobs to the area, but one Louis Vuitton designer was not happy about the president’s endorsement.

Nicolas Ghesquière, the artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s women’s collections, posted his opinion on Instagram Sunday, writing: “Standing against any political action. I am a fashion designer refusing this association.” Ghesquière also included two hashtags: #trumpisajoke and #homophobia.

- Advertisement -

Ghesquière, who is openly gay, shared this message with an image of an album cover, “High Energy,” by Evelyn Thomas. The 80s dance anthem about love lifting spirits was featured on the compilation album “Gay Classics, Volume 1: Ridin’ the Rainbow” in 1995.

The designer’s message was loud and clear, he did not want his work to be associated with Mr. Trump.

Louis Vuitton, which is owned by French conglomerate LVMH, recently signed the Trump administration’s Pledge to America’s Workers, CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reported. As part of the pledge, the brand has opened three workshops in the United States — two in California and the one in Johnson County, Texas — to manufacture goods labeled “Made in the USA.”

Many fellow designers responded to Ghesquière with positivity. Louis Vuitton’s accessories designer Camille Miceli showed her support on Instagram, as did stylist Karla Welch, who often posts political messages on social media.

Phillip Picardi, the editor-in-chief of Out Magazine, also commented, writing “You better say it!!! Proud of you.”

Louis Vuitton has yet to publicly comment on Ghesquière’s Instagram post. CBS News has reached out to both Ghesquière and Louis Vuitton for comment.