Louisiana shootout kills two — one from Tupelo

LIVINGSTON PARISH, Lou. (WCBI) – Authorities are investigating a shootout in Louisiana that left two people dead, and one of the victims is from Tupelo.

Sunday morning, deputies in Livingston Parish responded to reports of a home invasion in Denham Springs. Once inside the home, deputies found Beaux Bailey, 36, of Denham Springs and Tedd Bourn, 37, of Tupelo.

Both men had apparently died during an exchange of gunfire, according to a statement from Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

Authorities are trying to find why Bailey was targeted. They are being assisted in that effort by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.