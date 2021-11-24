Louisville company awarded a 261 million dollar contract

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville company is climbing to new heights after being awarded a 261 million dollar contract.

Taylor Defense Products will provide cranes to the U.S. Army.

The 261 million dollar contract will go through 2024.

Commercial cranes will be built in Winston County and minor military modifications will be made.

In the past two years, Taylor Defense won two military contracts totaling more than 85 million dollars over the next ten years.

Taylor is one of the largest heavy lift manufacturers in the country.