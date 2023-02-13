Louisville coroner confirms one person died in Sunday afternoon shooting

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know one person has died in the Sunday afternoon shooting in Louisville that left five others injured.

Winston County Deputy Coroner Blake Sheets told WCBI that 23-year-old Devonte McMillian died at a Jackson hospital Sunday evening.

McMillian was shot in the head during the melee at what is known as Blackwell’s store, near Jones and John C. Stennis Avenues.

A total of six people were shot. Three were flown to a Jackson hospital. The others were treated at Winston Medical Center.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said there are multiple suspects involved, including some juveniles.

One person is in custody.

It’s unclear if that person was injured during the shooting. Their name and possible charges have not been released.

