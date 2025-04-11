Louisville High School hosted Police Academy Day

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville High School’s Parking lot was filled with law enforcement agencies trying to teach athletes about different scenarios that officers deal with while on duty.

“Coach Shorter reached out, and he wants the guys to have more life skills, better training and become better men,” said Nick Shumaker, Louisville Police Department. “So that once football is over, they can continue to go forward in life and be productive citizens in society. ”

The Football players were split into two different groups.

Both groups gave each player a chance to walk up to a vehicle and ask the driver for their license to get a better understanding of why police officers do some of the things they do during a traffic stop.

This will give them a little bit of exposure on why the police officers are asking some of the questions they are asking, and giving some of the commands, this will give them some exposure to that,” said Jim Mcadory, MSU Extension Agent for Winston County. “Hopefully, the athletes here will spread that exposure throughout the school.”

The officers taught the athletes to stand at a certain distance, never reach into a vehicle, and always be aware of where the drivers’ hands are.

Nick Schumaker with the Louisville Police Department said this is all to try and keep traffic stops from escalating to something more dangerous.

” They also understand a little bit more of why we request certain things and the way we act on certain stops,” said Shumaker. “This teaches them how they need to act and why they need to act a certain way so that way they can be safe, and the officer can be safe as well.”

Kristian Eiland said the Academy was an eye-opener.

“It teaches us street safety and how to be secure if we were to get pulled over,” said Kristian Eiland, Louisville Football Player. “It also teaches us how to make the police officer feel comfortable and how to make ourselves comfortable.”

Cameron Skeen also attended the Academy, he said one thing stood out to him, that he can use to his advantage if he is ever pulled over.

“A specific thing that I learned today is that if you are not comfortable where you are being pulled over, you can slow down and turn your hazards lights on.” said Cameron Skeen, Louisville Football Player. “That lets the officer know that you are not trying to run, you are trying to find a better spot to pull over.” More than 60 players participated in the Police Academy, and some even got the chance to wear a police vest.

