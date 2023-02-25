Louisville investigator talks about dangers of Brooksville Road

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of people around Louisville are grieving after an SUV hit a 12-year-old girl earlier this week.

An investigator from Louisville about the dangers of the road where the accident happened.

While the incident is still under investigation, law enforcement is ruling it an accident and does not believe speed was a factor.

Mike Perkins, the Captain of the Louisville Police Department Investigative Division, lives on the same road as the accident.

He said it can easily be dangerous.

Many people in Winston County call Brooksville Road “home”.

The stretch of road runs more than 10 miles from the county into the city limits. Louisville Police Captain Mike Perkins said it’s also a hot spot for speeding tickets.

Louisville police can catch speeders in the city limits, but once they leave town, it’s a different story.

“The sheriff’s department and 80 other counties can not run radar. That is set in law by the legislature and they can’t control the speed,” said Perkins.

Perkins said the road’s design and condition can make it hazardous for those walking near it.

“A lot of the county roads and some city roads are really narrow and you have to really pay attention. People standing on the side of the road you can easily run off the edge of the road and hit them,” said Perkins.

Perkins said Wednesday’s accident was tragic, but it was an accident.

“We have all been in situations where things happen where things just didn’t have control over and that’s called an accident. It’s no ill part of anybody but we’ve all had things happen in our life whether it’s in a vehicle or walking down the road,” said Perkins.

With the recent tragedies in the city, Perkins said the community has continued to pull together for each other.

“You’ve seen the community come together and I think we are at the point now where the community has come together again. I just hope and pray we can stay together,” said Perkins.

No matter where you drive it’s important to be aware of what’s on the road and close to it and follow the speed limit.

