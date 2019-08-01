Louisville man accused of being involved in drug activity with juveniles

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man Louisville police believe may be involved in drug activity with juveniles has been arrested.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said Reginald Moore, 27, is charged with transfer of a controlled substance.

- Advertisement -

Holdiness said his department is investigating Moore’s possible connection to an attack involving several juveniles that was recorded and circulated on social media.

WCBI has obtained photos of Moore, reportedly acting as a mentor, and speaking to students at the alternative school in Louisville.

Moore had an initial appearance in municipal court Thursday afternoon.

His bond was set at $10,000.