Louisville man dies after his vehicle crashes into utility pole

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is dead after a crash in Noxubee County.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon on Prairie Point Road.

Coroner R.L. Calhoun said 43-year-old Timothy Yarbrough died a short time later at Noxubee General Hospital in Macon.

Noxubee County deputies believe Yarbrough’s SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole.

The crash remains under investigation.

