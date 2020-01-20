Louisville PD searching for Dollar General armed robbery suspects

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police are looking for three suspects who held up a Dollar General Store Friday night.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said the trio was wearing masks and pointing guns when they came into the store on East Main Street around 8:40 Friday night.

They got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The three left in what police think is an older model gray Toyota Camry with body damage in the back of the car.

If you have any information on this crime please call the Louisville Police Department or Winston County Crime Stoppers.