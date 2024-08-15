Louisville Police and Firefighters put new spin on “Stuff the Bus”

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – As school starts back, we see a lot of “stuff the bus” supply drives.

In Louisville, first responders are putting their own spin on that tradition.

This week, the Louisville Police and Fire Departments have parked a cruiser and a firetruck in front of the Police Department.

They’re inviting area residents to help them fill the vehicles with school supplies that they will distribute to area students.

Officers and firefighters see the drive as another way to serve their community.

“We are involved with a lot of other projects to keep us in correlation with the things that’s going on at the school and this also gives us the opportunity to be with our young children, especially at the very impressionable age of the elementary schools and let them know that the police and fire are on their sides and we want to do as much as possible to help them”

The stuff the squad car portion of the supply drive runs through Friday, but Louisville PD will continue taking donations at the police department after that.