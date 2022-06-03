Louisville police arrest a man who stole nearly $1600 worth of items at Walmart

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Sticky fingers can get you in a world of trouble, and a man in Louisville found that out the hard way. Louisville police arrested a man who stole more than$1,500 worth of items from Walmart.

On June 1, 2022, Louisville police officers received a call from Walmart about shoplifter loading items in a Uhaul truck. Officers were able to view the suspect from security footage and quickly stopped and arrested 45-year-old Edward Pullin.

“The last trip that he made was the bed covers and some of the bigger items so they didn’t notice anything suspicious and he just went around the checkout,” said lead investigator Mike Perkins.

Perkins said that Pullin is a known shoplifter in the city..

Pullins initial court appearance was Friday where his bond was set at five thousand dollars. In some cases, people steal from places to resale the items, but in Louisville, they’ve seen otherwise.

“We’re seeing that more and more people are actually trading drugs for the items a lot of people are swapping stolen items to get drugs. It’s how they support their habit”

And the stolen merchandise

“We’ll process everything we can list and Walmart will tell us what their price was to give the value to make it a felony charge which is over 1000 dollars is felony and then we’ll return it to Walmart”

Pullins preliminary hearing will be on June 14th where he could face more charges or fines..

Perkins encourages people working in stores to not chase after a thief because he says you never know their intentions