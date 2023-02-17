Louisville police chief, male leaders plan day of prayer with fathers, sons

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police provided an update on the shooting that happened on Sunday that injured five people and killed one person.

Five people were arrested in the shooting.

Chief Sean Holdiness said after his last conversation with the state medical examiner’s office, they expect an autopsy to be back by the beginning of next week.

Holdiness said this incident opened his eyes to see how far law enforcement has come over the years with its training.

“It’s amazing that law enforcement has had to evolve over the years from just thinking that law enforcement is just one thing to now it’s just a wide array of things. You have to know a little bit about everything to get your job done,” said Holdiness.

Holdiness and other male leaders plan to have a day of prayer with fathers and sons in the community on Wednesday, February 22.

