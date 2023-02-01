Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing.

16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area.

He had been reported missing on January 11.

Goss was last seen waiting to go to school at his home.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Louisville police are investigating Goss’s death.

