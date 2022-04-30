Louisville Police make 5 arrests in mid-week shooting



LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville Police make 5 arrests in a Wednesday night shooting

Officers were called to the area around North Street around 10:30 Wednesday night.

A house and 2 outbuildings were hit by the gunfire.

Officers stopped 2 vehicles near the scene.

8 weapons were found in those 2 vehicles

Another was found in some bushes near the area the next morning.

Police also recovered 54 shell casings.

Officers arrested Tykevious Glenn and Jamario Johnson for 2 counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Dearius Phillips is charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Deanquis Phillips is charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a controlled substance.

Yatavious Morris is accused of 1 count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and 1 count of Aggravated Assault.

Some of the charges stem from a Monday night shooting.

Bonds range from $100,000 to $750,000.