Louisville resident expresses frustration after Sunday afternoon shooting

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Chief Holdiness said that he, his department, and the community are bothered by the Sunday afternoon shooting.

It happened at the Louisville Pit Stop, known to locals as the old Blackwell’s Quik Pik.

Glass and multiple markers were on the ground.

The store was locked, but it didn’t take long for people who live nearby and others who know the victims to stop by the empty parking lot.

WCBI was able to talk to a resident that expressed her frustration.

“To tell the truth it all started with these young kids. They need to put these guns down. Go to church and their mom needs to chastise them. Life goes on and we need to learn how to communicate and get along together. This is not it Louisville is a very small town and this right here shouldn’t be going on in Louisville any of this,” said resident Diane Shed.

Shed said that she hopes everyone turns out alright after Sunday’s incident.

