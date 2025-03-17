Louisville residents reminded of tragedy as they shelter in place

As the threat of tornados blanketed the region, Louisville locals remember previous tornados as they take refuge in the towns safe room.

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Eleven years ago Louisville was wrecked by a deadly EF-4 tornado.

Residents are reminded of this trauma every time there’s a threat of severe weather.

Like Nicole Prisock who was pregnant and working at a nursing home during the 2014 tornado.

“I just remember that day we gathered all our residents into the dining room and hunkered down,” Prisock said. “After it was over there was water coming from the ceiling, and you could smell gas. Our first priority was getting the residents out. So we were trying to get them out and to a safer place. And then when I finally got to leave, walked outside and we’re having to walk over debris to get to a vehicle to be able to leave. So it was pretty devastating. Pretty traumatizing.”

Devon Miller, a Louisville resident also said the tornado was traumatizing.

“I still feel shell-shocked because I got hit,” Miller said.

That tornado sparked the construction of the Louisville Community Safe Room.

Making locals feel safer during times like this.

Miller said she always comes to the safe room when the weather is supposed to get bad.

“When I think of severe weather, I come to the dome because I feel like God built this for us,” Miller said. “And he gave us, you know, the mind to come here and be protected.”

Prisock said even though the weather is scary, it’s comforting to know her family is in a safe place.

“It makes me anxious but I feel like we’re in a good, safe place,” Prisock said. “And, you know, just a lot of praying for calm nerves and just for this to pass over and not be as bad as it’s expected to be.”

Rhylee Warren said having a place where her family can gather together is a comfort.

“It helps the situation be better just knowing that we’ll just all be together if something does happen,” Warren said.

Chris Young, the Louisville director of public safety was also a firefighter in 2014.

He said the cooperation among city and county workers, and first responders makes all the difference.

“Everybody working together makes all of this, on the best of days a lot easier,” Young said. “And on the worst days, it sure takes a load off the to have that help and to know that there will help if needed.”

The Louisville Community Safe Room now has TVs in the main room for people who can’t use cellphones to watch the weather.

