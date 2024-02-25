Louisville, South Pontotoc girls fall in 4A basketball quarterfinals

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — NEMCC hosted MHSAA playoff games Saturday. The first two games of the day were 4A girls quarterfinal matchups.

Louisville fell 53-34 to Tishomingo County in the first game. Tishomingo County’s Meg Moore, an 8th grader, scored 28 points versus the Wildcats.

In the second game, South Pontotoc lost 56-27 to Choctaw Central. The Cougars could not keep up with the Warriors’ offensive firepower from 3-point range.

Both Tishomingo County and Choctaw Central will advance to the semifinal round in Jackson.