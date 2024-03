Louisville special election goes to runoff

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A special election in Louisville will go to a runoff.

Steven Hampton and Charles Mays tied at 75 votes each for the Ward 3 Alderman position.

Wanda Marshall-Smith and Stacy Thames also garnered votes.

The runoff will be on March 26. Votes will be cast at the Louisville Coliseum.

