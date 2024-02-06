HS hoops: Louisville tops Houston in district tournament

Caledonia, Miss. (WCBI)- The Region 3-4A district tournament got underway Monday night with Louisville boys basketball squaring off with Houston.

Louisville dominated the Hilltoppers 74-40. It was a full team effort, every player saw minutes for the Wildcats as they continued to extend the lead until the buzzer sounded.

The Wildcats clinched a playoff berth with the win but they still have work to do in the tournaments. Louisville squares off with Kosciusko tomorrow night at 5:30 with home court in the playoffs on the line.