Louisville trash route changed for Labor Day Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Louisville residents will need to wait a couple of days to put out their Labor Day weekend garbage.

Due to issues with garbage trucks, City of Louisville Solid Waste Department will not be picking up garbage on September 2.

Customers whose trash is normally picked up on Monday will have their garbage picked up on Wednesday.

