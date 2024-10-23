Louisville turning old building into a new theater

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – For many years the historic Strand Theater in downtown has fallen into disrepair.

But soon it will become what it once was a center for entertainment for Louisville and Winston County.

“In our long-term strategic recovery thoughts of the devastating disaster of 2014”, said Will Hill, Louisville Mayor. “In those efforts, we looked at this being an opportunity to help with downtown, tourism, and help with our educational component”

Students in Louisville usually have to travel to Philadelphia or Mississippi State to see a play, or a concert.

Louisville Mayor Will Hill said, the new addition will bring those cultural events closer to home.

“How many times do you have opportunities in your local community to go see great entertainment”, said Hill. “Also, we are a community with many schools and many churches but having one true facility that belongs to the community for everyone and anytime is important. So, it is going to be a work in progress, but right now the goal is the finish line of restoration and renovation, and to establish a true municipal arts theater.”

The mayor said it’s about culture and convenience, rather than competition.

“We are not looking for the high school football mentality of being better than our neighboring communities”, said Hill. “That is just for High School football, but not when it comes to the arts and good entertainment. Having that opportunity for headline events, and ticket events, or quality of life events that may just be for educational opportunities, recitals, pageants, and things that could include all walks of life in our community.”

Hill also said could also attract more people to the city of Louisville, which would help boost the city’s income.

“There are two aspects of economic activity or economic development that could come from having a theater arts facility”, said Hill. “One is the quality-of-life aspect, being able to retain and provide opportunities whether it is through school age or adults, downtown vibrancy and creating a buzz around time. There is also the tourism aspect.”

Hill said the goal is for the Strand to be completed in 2026.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X