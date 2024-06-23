Louisville woman faces charges after deadly crash

The Gluckstadt Police Department says a vehicle was going the wrong way on I-55 near the Gluckstadt exit when it hit another vehicle head-on.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville woman is facing charges after a deadly crash in Madison County.

Our statewide partner, WLBT reports four people, including a baby, were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, June 22.

Authorities say 48-year-old Tyra Small Jackson, of Canton, died at the scene.

Another person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Authorities say the baby is also expected to be okay.

The department says 32-year-old Jordan Leah Sullivan of Louisville is charged with aggravated DUI.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

