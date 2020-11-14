Louisville’s Hunter Signs with Jackson State

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Louisville guard Areyanna Hunter making the decision to take her talents to Jackson State University.

The Powercat will join JSU head coach Tomekia Reed’s squad as a two-time Dandy Dozen, averaging 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds during her junior season.

- Advertisement -

Hunter saying that she had interest from other schools, however, Jackson State invested in her therefore Hunter is choosing to invest in Jackson State.

“Jackson state…they made time to make a connection with me,” Hunter said. “They talked to me every day, made sure I was okay, asked me what was going on. They just made me feel like I was at home. They are getting a dedicated, hard-working, a grinding out player willing to work every day non-stop. I’m going to give it all when I get on the court. They’re gonna get it all.”