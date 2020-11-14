Louisville’s Hunter Signs with Jackson State

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Louisville guard Areyanna Hunter making the decision to take her talents to Jackson State University.
The Powercat will join JSU head coach Tomekia Reed’s squad as a two-time Dandy Dozen, averaging 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds during her junior season.
Hunter saying that she had interest from other schools, however, Jackson State invested in her therefore Hunter is choosing to invest in Jackson State.
“Jackson state…they made time to make a connection with me,” Hunter said. “They talked to me every day, made sure I was okay, asked me what was going on. They just made me feel like I was at home. They are getting a dedicated, hard-working, a grinding out player willing to work every day non-stop. I’m going to give it all when I get on the court. They’re gonna get it all.”