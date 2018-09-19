Louisville’s Moore Receives Under Armour All-American Jersey

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — History is made at Louisville High School as defensive end Charles Moore becomes the first Wildcat to be honored with an Under Armour All-American jersey.

Moore, a Mississippi State commit, has overcame a torn ACL he suffered his junior season, to return to lead a Wildcats’ defense that is allowing 10.6 points per game.

“It’s truly a blessing, a blessing from God,” Moore said, “I feel like I did put in a lot of work to get here, but at the same time, it’s just a blessing. I believe he allowed me to put in the work and the talent to get here.”

Moore and the Wildcats (4-1) take on Greenwood at home, Friday.