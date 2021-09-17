Louisville’s Shorter: Players felt disrespected that Starkville scheduled them for homecoming game

Starkville (2-0) hosts Louisville (3-0) this Friday in our game of the week. Louisville head coach Tyrone Shorter says Starkville scheduling them as their homecoming game didn’t sit right with his players.

“Didn’t realize it was homecoming until Friday on the way home from Columbus on the bus,” Shorter said. “I said ‘homecoming?’. They said yeah. They picked us for homecoming. Our guys think there is some disrespect but homecoming isn’t for football players it is for the people coming back. The game will be the game. We need to go out and play football,” Shorter said.

Starkville head coach Chris Jones respects Louisville as an opponent.

“We can’t slip and lose focus because its homecoming. We need to pay attention to every detail so we need to take care of business. I need to make sure we are prepared so we have a chance to win Friday,” Jones said.

Kickoff Friday is at 7, tune into EndZone at 10 and 11 on WCBI and the CW.