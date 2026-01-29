LOU’s Long Term Recovery Committee establishes safe services to residents

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As Lafayette County continues with storm recovery, many are looking for ways to help out.

That’s why the Lafayette Oxford University’s Long Term Recovery Committee is establishing safe and secure ways for those to provide services and support to residents.

The organization has set up a donation account to assist with immediate and ongoing needs.

This is the only official donation portal set up by Lafayette County.

Donations will be accepted through the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.

This community partner will allow donations received to be tax-deductible.

For more information, please visit givebutter.com/lafayettecares.

