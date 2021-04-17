Low-risk cosmetology services no longer have to be certified in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Workers who offer low-risk cosmetology services will no longer have to be certified in Mississippi.

In the past, eyebrow threaders, eyelash technicians, and makeup artists were required by the Mississippi Board of Cosmetology to obtain an esthetician license.

Last week, Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1312 removing these requirements for low-risk services.

Workers say the change will save residents thousands of dollars and hours of time spent on training.

The legislation was prompted by multiple lawsuits against the Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology.