Lower rain chances Thursday brings slightly warmer temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- There will be a drying out period on Thursday. As conditions dry out, temperatures will warm up just slightly. Rain chances continue end of the week and into the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures today are in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances increase throughout the afternoon and evening hours, only reaching 40%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: There will be mild temperatures tonight in the mid 60s, as the cloud coverage slowly clears out.

THURSDAY: Calmer and clearer conditions in the northern half of Mississippi will allow temperatures to slightly heat back up into the upper 80s. Clouds in the higher levels of the atmosphere are still possible.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Rain chances jump back up to 60% as the week comes to an end. Rain cooled air will have temperatures in the low to mid 80s. High school football parents may need to be prepped for muddy uniforms.

NEXT WEEK: The chance of rain calms down to around 20% on Monday. By Tuesday morning, temperatures may fall into the upper 50s!